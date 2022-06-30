KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are celebrating National Social Media Day with the experts themselves.

Social media is more than your average newsfeed of family photos, funny cat videos, and birthday messages. These days, many are turning to popular social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to network and brand themselves.

Peyton Baxter launched her blog 6 years ago, and focuses on showcasing all things fashion, beauty, home, wellness, and lifestyle. Over the years, she has become a household name by amassing over 500,000 followers on Instagram. Born and raised in East Tennessee, Peyton loves to show off her southern living as a wife and mother.

She is often asked how to excel in social media and eventually become good enough to monetize off of it, just like her. Peyton always sticks to 2 answers: be authentic and consistent. She says you do not need to overthink it and simply just start now. “Everyone has influence. If you have something of value, people want it.”

Peyton is now taking her experience and passion for social media collaborations to help others. In recent news, the NCAA gave collegiate athletes the ability to monetize off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Peyton and her sister/brand manager, Brittany Williams, knew it was time to guide others through a world they have been living in for much longer.

Bridge Management Group currently is working with 17 collegiate and professional athletes in Tennessee. Co-owners, Peyton and Brittany, have now added Sports Agent’s to their already impressive resumes. They assist in social media branding, contractual negotiations, brand partnerships, and more. Their mission is to ‘bridge old school values with new school deals.’

For more information on BMG and how to get in touch with them, visit their website and follow them online.