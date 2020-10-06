Local jobs coming to Knoxville with the global company Sitel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you are in the market for a new job and want to work for a global company with plenty of opportunity to climb the ladder, there’s an event coming up you don’t want to miss. Sitel is a world wide company which currently employees more than 600 people in East Tennessee and company leaders are gearing up to hire more than 200 additional employees locally by the end of the year. Thursday, October 8th is National Hiring Day and the company will be holding virtual interviews to see if you have what it takes to join the Sitel team.