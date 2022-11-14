KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get a new sleek and shiny shower in less than a day.

Increase not only the value of your home, but the value of your “me time” with a new shower or bath. Efficient tub and shower replacement services can be done in one appointment with a local company, Modern Bath.

They take pride in ensuring their quality and service is as luxurious as their products.

With inflation and the holiday season, affordability is on Modern Bath’s mind. Currently, they are running a half-off special on all installations. They can also accomadate payment plans.

With this flexibility and customer service, they have been voted Best Pricing in East Tennessee.

Modern Bath will be one of many at WATE Six on Your Side’s Women Spectacular this Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19.