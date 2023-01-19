KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Get crafty and inspired with a local maker who is celebrating the queen of country.

Paris Woodhull Illustrations creates apparel, ornaments, candles, keychains, and more.

Her items are custom made and are her original designs. Paris's story started in 2015 when illustrating was simply a hobby. Her designs celebrate and are inspired by East Tennessee, mental health, and glamour.

Her shop is located on 121 S. Gay St. where anyone can stop by her studio and shop for personal items and gifts.

Paris hires other female artists and trains them in screen-print production so others can learn.

For more information on Paris and to visit her shop, visit her website and Instagram page.