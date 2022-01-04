KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Jewelry with a greater purpose is on a local maker’s mind.

Make Cents Jewelry is not only in the business to accessorize, but highlight the importance of mental health. Christinea Beane, founder of Make Cents Jewelry, created her business with the mindset of helping prevent suicide.

Beale uses pennies in all of her work. She repurposes them into bracelets, earrings, and necklaces for many to wear and wear proud.

Beale considers the penny a metaphor as a symbol for value and worth. Her jewelry uses pennies to tell stories of the ones she has encountered with, reminding them that they too, are like a penny: worthy, unique and important.

To learn more about Make Cents Jewelry, visit their online store.