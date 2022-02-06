KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville native is putting mind over matter.

Barry Linson knows how to make a goal and stick with it, and has caught the attention of many.

In 2021, Barry completed his goal of 1,000,000 pushups by doing at least 2,000 every day. This year, he is on track to beat that record with 1,500,911 pushups.

The stamina and drive he has in unlike any other, but one for sure, he is inspiring many to create a goal and fulfil it.

Going alongside the American Heart Association’s “American Heart Month”, Barry is setting a good example of heart healthy workouts anyone can do.

We will be following alongside Barry as he continues this remarkable goal throughout the year.

For more information on heart healthy workouts, visit the American Heart Association website.