KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a span of 365 days, one local man is showing us that you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

In January of 2022, Barry Linson set a goal to achieve over 1 million pushups within a year. As of December 2022, Linson has surpassed his already impressive goal by completing 2,670,587 pushups.

His journey started back in 2021 when he completed over 1 million pushups. His goal for 2022 was to beat that and surpass the existing record of 1,500,231 pushups that had already been done by Nate Carrol in 2021. On July 12th, 2022 Linson surpassed Carrol’s record with 1,504,977 pushups.

Once he passed his goal he knew he couldn’t stop there. Barry is the first man in the state of Tennessee to complete over 2 million pushups within a year.

As we settle into the first week of 2023, many resolutions are well underway. We asked Barry to share some motivational wisdom that he uses himself. “I put God first the entire way through,” he expresses. “Don’t let age be your cage” and “Discipline over Motivation” are among some of his taglines that he wants everyone to use in their goal setting.

Click the links below to see Barry’s journey throughout 2022.

Barry says he will not stop on his pushups journey and we have a feeling he will be hitting 3 million in 2023.