DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local parent has been taking TikTok by storm.

Michael Quinton, also known as Michael Quintock, has taken the social media platform by storm with over 1 million followers.

As a single and foster parent, within the LGBTQ+ community, Michael showcases his day-to-day life as a dad of 4.

Through funny dances, pranks, and other videos, millions have taken notice and enjoy seeing Michael advocate for the foster care system. His son’s and daughter’s also enjoy being their dad’s number one fans. They regularly enjoy watching his videos across the internet and support his mission to start more of a conversation about child placement.

The Quinton household is very much full during summer break, but Michael has found some fun activities and ways to keep the kids busy and entertained.

They have an upcoming cross-country road trip and some tips below can help you and your family on your next long car ride.

Stay tuned for some summer activities.

