POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – This local high school band allows all listeners to sing along.

The Powell High School Panther’s Marching Band is full of talented kids that are onsite at every football game, pep rally, and commencement ceremonies.

With original songs to even the ones you know and love, they know how to hype up a football team and keep fans entertained. Senior Drum Major, Shelby Whitehead, says the band hold many traditions that students can get in on.

She says the band is more than just making music, but to bring the Powell community together and celebrate in unison.

Listen below to hear what they do best.

Powell High School’s band has a Facebook page that allows you to keep up with their performance schedule’s and upcoming fundraising opportunities’.