KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Healthy and tasty treats are found with this couple.

Angelique’s, a Mexican bakery, that regularly caters to pop-up markets around town, brings flavor and culture together.

Husband and wife team, Norma Palacios and husband Alejandro Villegas, have been running their on-the-go bakery for about 2 years. Norma started baking after being homebound recovering from cancer. Her son helped creating her famous sweet treats until she was strong enough to take over in the kitchen.

You can shop all their baked goods at the Green Acres Flea Market in Alcoa every Sunday morning.

For more information, give them a call at 865-438-1178.