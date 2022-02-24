KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Prom, formal, and wedding season can be expensive, but a local ministry is helping to alleviate that price to pay.

Second Chance Prom Ministry has been serving the East Tennessee community for 10 years. Due to high formal wear pricing and various circumstances preventing someone from buying the perfect outfit, this ministry has come to the rescue.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, both men and women clothing, accessories, services and more for your special event, and get this– everything you take home will all be free.

This once-in-a-lifetime shopping experience will be held at Rio Revolution Church in Maryville.

Upon arrival you will have the chance to shop over 1200 pieces of formal wear. Second Chance Prom Ministry has also collaborated with several businesses to allow you to have the full experience, on your big night. Sun Tan City, Regal Tuxedo, and more will be on sight to book appointments for your future events.

For anyone looking to clean their closets, all formal wear comes through donations. Select Chick-fil-A location’s offer drop-off opportunities throughout the year for this one-day event.

To register or for more information, visit their website and Facebook page.