CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A huge moment in education happened right here in East Tennessee, and a local museum is preserving that piece of history.

Opened in 2006, the Green McAdoo Cultural Center centers around the Clinton 12, the first Black students to publicly desegregate a school in the South back in 1956. Their attendance to Clinton High School caused an uproar across the nation, sparking protests and putting the city of Clinton in the public eye. Of those twelve students, only two of them ended up graduating from Clinton High. The Green McAdoo Cultural Center, previously the Green McAdoo School where 12 students had attended elementary school, features artifacts from that time to document the full timeline of events that happened to the Clinton 12.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center, located at 101 School Street in Clinton, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on this museum, you can head to the Green McAdoo Cultural Center website for more information.