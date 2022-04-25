KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With a huge turnout for the release party of her new album “Circumstances”, local musician Vallie is on her way to a prosperous career.

Vallie Noles is a singer and songwriter from Knoxville, Tennessee that has found her unique sound by transforming her personal journey into melodic, thought-provoking music. It is incredibly rare to find such a young talent that is willing to share her trials and tribulations openly, but Vallie would not have it any other way.

The successful release party for her new album “Circumstances” was held at the Five-Thirty lounge this past Sunday and although this exciting event has passed, there are many opportunities for you to enjoy Vallie’s music and follow along as her career blossoms.

