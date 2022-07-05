KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The ongoing epidemic of the baby formula shortage is not only affecting many worldwide, but here in our own backyard.

Helping Mamas Knoxville has been serving East Tennessee mother’s who are needing some extra help. They operate as a baby supply bank and accept essential items for kids from birth to age 12 as well as maternity products and apparel.

Currently, as a result of inflation and the global supply chain epidemic, there is a baby formula shortage all across the world. Tennessee is one of several states with the highest number of shortages. Because of this, organizations such as Helping Mamas are working harder than ever.

If you are in need of baby formula, Helping Mamas works with various organizations to ensure you and your baby are being taken care of. Baby formula is just one of many products they are always accepting. Diapers are also another high priority item they always asking for. 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper needs and due to pricing, men and women have had to supplement food for this basic necessity.

If you are ready to do your part, get involved with WATE Six on Your Side’s Helping Mamas donation drive. On Thursday, July 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. many are encouraged to stop by our studios at 1306 N Broadway and drop off baby item donations. Items that are and are not accepted can be found here.

WATE Six on Your Side anchor, Lori Tucker, will be waiting to meet you and happily accept your donations.

If you are unable to attend this drive, visit Helping Mamas Knoxville’s website to donate online.