KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our Maker Monday series continues with a man who dedicates his time to help advance other makers.

Chris McAdoo has been painting for as long as he can remember. He has continued on this skill and now has art work sold all around the region. He says his art is meant for many to look at and draw different meanings and messages from his work.

During the day, McAdoo is the Director of Strategy and Engagement at the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center. The organization provides aspiring entrepreneurs, inventors, and makers with resources and connections to thrive in the business world.

One of their many programs is the Maker City, a community of makers that collaborate, support, and guide others on the same journey.

Chris works closely with the Maker City and ensures all makers in the area have the ability to thrive.

His art work will be debuted this Saturday, August 20 at the Knoxville Museum of Art. He will be unveiling 3 new portraits that will be available for purchase at the end of the night.

For more information on Chris and his work, visit his website and get connected with the Maker City today.