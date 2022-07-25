GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – In Grainger County the Humane Society consists solely of volunteers who dedicate themselves to saving animals lives with no financial support from government agencies.

With a team of close to 50 volunteers, the kindness of this organization is all that stands between these furry friends looking for a furever home and the harsh elements of the rural wild.

If you would like to volunteer, adopt one of the loving pets at the humane society, or donate to help with their efforts do not hesitate to visit the Humane Society of Grainger County’s website for more information.