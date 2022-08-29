KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Feel beautiful, powerful, and important with a local photographer.

Javon Renne Portraits, founded by Jasmine Newton, is all about catering to your beauty and confidence. She captures portraits for creative, branding, and headshots purposes that are ultimately more than a picture.

After leaving the corporate workforce, Jasmine is here to help you rediscover yourself and feel empowered. Showcase your career, background, history, culture and more through just a click of a button.

For more information and to book a session, visit her website.