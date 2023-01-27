KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to see your physician rock n’ roll.

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 the 17th annual Doc Rock competition will be held at The Concourse. The Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance (KAMA) has put on this fun event to raise awareness and support local health organizations that help the East Tennessee community. Tickets are still on sale now.

The competition will be a “battle of the bands” where musical groups are created with at least 2 medical professionals to show off their best tune. Each band will represent a local non-profit that deals with healthcare. By the end of the night, attendees will be able to vote their favorite band that will ultimately give back to their select charity.

This event is for ages 18 years or older.

The bands will be vying to raise money for organizations including The Knoxville Area Project Access, The Metro Drug Coalition, The Family Justice Center, and more.

One local non-profit is excited is also excited to be a part of this night. InterFaith Health Clinic provides healthcare, vision, and dental services to the underserved and uninsured in East Tennessee.

Local band, No Recall, will be belting it out for InterFaith Health Clinic.

For more information, visit the Doc Rock Facebook page.