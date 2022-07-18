TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A treasured craft is making a name for itself in Tellico Village.

Village Quilters of Loudon County are celebrating 26 years of hand-sewn, beloved crafts for all. Their memberships include group workshops, special events, and even their highly anticipated Quilt Show.

The show will take place on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1. Admission is $6. The show will feature hundreds of quilts from all over the region and will end with an award ceremony for various categories.

The men and women behind Village Quilters frequently donate their quilts to nursing homes, hospitals, and other spaces in need.

For more information on the Quilt Show and to follow this organization’s hard work, visit their website.