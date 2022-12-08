KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Virginia Zimmermann has lived a long life full of love and compassion. On December 11th Virginia will turn 105 and we could not be happier celebrating this milestone with her.

When it comes to leading a long and fruitful life, Virginia Zimmermann knows the secret “Always be kind” said the soon to be 105 year old. On December 11th, Virginia will ring in the milestone surrounded by her family while eating ice cream and cake. The joy Virginia exudes is symbolic of a life fully lived, raising two wonderful daughters and sharing 57 years of marriage with her late husband.

From all of us at WATE 6 on your side and Living East Tennessee we wish Virginia a very Happy Birthday!