KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Paint your way through the hallways at this school.

Central High School’s fine arts programs is one to be known. With classes such as painting, sculpting, architecture, and more, students are able to get hands-on experience.

In May 2022, Central High School entered the National Vans Design Contest. Students were asked to design art on a pair of Van’s shoes. The students at CHS did not back down and completed a piece of artwork that celebrates Knoxville and East Tennessee. CHS became the only school in the state of Tennessee to enter the competition.

They placed second and won 15,000 dollars for their artwork.

Because of this, students such as Reese Taylor, are debating going into fine art after high school.