CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A family business is catering to your antique shopping.

Sisters, Mollie and Jenky, own and operate Hoskin’s in the Flat. The store is a one-stop-shop for all your floral, home décor, gifts needs.

The store is located on Market Street in Historic Downtown Clinton and is surrounded by a big number of antique shops. Their store allows many to come in and combine their new antiques with faux floral arrangements and more.

The Hoskins’ name is a staple part of Clinton history. Within the family they own Hoskin’s Drug Store and other businesses. Hoskins in the Flat has been in the family for four generations.

For more information on the business and store hours, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.