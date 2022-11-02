KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – East Tennessee has a lot to celebrate at this year’s Country Music Award’s.

The award show will take place in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8 and will be airing on ABC. The night will be packed of big names, award celebrations, and East Tennessee touches.

VFL, Peyton Manning, will co-host alongside country-star, Luke Bryan. With big names coming from Knoxville, the night will be a nod to East Tennessee.

Greylan James, singer songwriter, is originally from North Knoxville. At a very young age, James knew he would be in the country music industry. At age 17, he packed up and moved to Nashville. While being in Music City for eight years he has signed on with Universal Publishing Group and has written many songs that have been recorded by top-charting artists.

One in particular has taken Greylan’s career to the next level. Knoxville native, Kenny Chesney, has recorded many songs Greylan has written, one of which has become a top song on the Country Billboard charts. “Happy Does” was released in 2020 during the pandemic and Greylan says this song and his collaboration with Chesney wouldn’t have happened if it were not for the pandemic.

Here the song below.

Since the song’s release, Chesney has become a close friend and mentor to Greylan. The two pair met when Greylan was only 11, and the two are amazed at how far their relationship has come.

In the new year, Greylan is hitting the road and touring with top country band, Old Dominion. Information and tickets will be released soon.

Twitter/GreylanJames

Visit his website to hear his music and learn more.