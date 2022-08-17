KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is making it their mission to give back to the youth in East Tennessee.

XHunger, founded by former VFL, Derrick Furlow Jr., has been serving the local food pantries, food banks and similar organizations to help end hunger in America. They provide resources and aid to help those organizations run smoothly.

They look to high school and college students for volunteer and leadership skills. XHunger gives young leaders in the community the ability to learn about their community and its needs, and now it is time to give back to them.

XHunger is giving High School and College students who are a apart of XHunger School Club to win a car from Beaty Chevrolet. Register to now to win.

The giveaway will take place on Saturday, October 1.

There is still time to get involved with the organization and support throughout the year. They have recruited local ambassadors to help spread their mission throughout the region. Former Lady Vol, Alexis Hornbuckle, serves as a XHunger ambassador and takes time to recruit, educate, and serve the communities’ needs.

Derrick Furlow Jr., Alexis Horbuckle, Jaden Jones

There is still time to get involved and win a free car. Head over to XHunger’s website for a list of opportunities.