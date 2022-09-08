CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A world of opportunities have just become easier with the help of representation.

The Stair Agency has been helping many, locally and nationally, get their big break in show business. The agency represents and employees actors, models, and other personalities.

In recent news, movie magic has hit the streets at Dollywood with several celebrity sightings such as Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, and of course Dolly Parton. This film is set to be released around Christmas time on NBC.

The Stair Agency was onsite to provide the production top talent for the upcoming small screen event. East Tennessee actors were given many roles in the film, which ultimately advances these aspiring actors to bigger opportunities.

Adam Stair, founder and owner, spent much time in Los Angeles and New York City learning the ins and outs within the world of fame. The company was born and still remains in Clinton, but current and future projects are far beyond Tennessee.

Representation with the Stair Agency is free, however, the agency collects a percentage of talent booking compensation.

Find out how you can either sign up or hire one of their models on their website.