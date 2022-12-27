MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Primary Players out of Maryville see’s children from all over East Tennessee come through their theatre group as they learn about the arts while also putting on shows. In January, they will bring the community the musical Cats from the 13-15 at the Clayton Center for the Arts.

Those in attendance will see kids of all ages acting as cats with all sorts of personalities. This performance is one the director, John Cherry said he knew would challenge the actors but it was one each child was able to take on and their excited to showcase their talents!

For more information on Primary Players visit their website. Those interested in getting tickets and supporting the nonprofit can purchase them here.