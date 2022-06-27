KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Look and feel your best with top beauty secrets from the experts themselves.

Sunday, June 26 was National Beautician’s Day, and what better way to celebrate than seeing these experts do what they do best?

Belleza Salon and Spa has officially started up their sister company geared towards you and your special days. Belleza Bridal and Special Events is only a few months old and has been helping women and men feel beautiful from their hair, makeup, and more. Belleza Bridal and Special Events are masters when it comes to a classic wedding updo. Brooke Davis, stylist and educator, says updos are making a “comeback.”

However, updos are not the only ways to style your wedding hair. Salon Biyoshi has been serving the East Tennessee community for over 10 years. They do everything from cut, color, and fun styles. One of which is a wide selection of braids to choose from. Brides and bridesmaids are always looking for a fun and unique style when it comes to their hair, and Salon Biyoshi can master any braid you are looking for.

If you are interested in keeping your hair down, there is something for you too. Salon at Josie’s, found within Josie’s Boutique in Powell, have the perfect style. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashan, and Jennifer Lopez have been bringing back this classic and timeless look. Salon at Josie’s is known for taking a simple hairstyle and adding their own twist to it. They replicated a look that one of their very own stylists used for her own wedding. If that doesn’t tell you how much they are loving this look, I don’t know what will.

Now that summer is here, many are heading out to spend their days in the sun. From going to the pool or beach, many are still wanting some face coverage to hide blemishes and impurities while also not damaging your pores. Shante YuSlay Professional Makeup Artist is showing you the art of “no makeup makeup.” She recommends always going with a tinted moisturizer including SPF protection. This can give you a nice glow while also protecting your skin against the sun.

Summer time also means it is time to get out and enjoy all the summer music festivals. From Bonnaroo, Southern Skies Music Fest, and Volapalooza, you go big or go home. Music festival apparel is one of the main ways people are making a statement at these events, and your makeup must match. Vibrant, electric, and dramatic are all the words you want to be this summer, and your eye makeup can help you achieve that. MakeupAlie is bringing all the colors back. Let your eyes do the talking at your next big girls night out.

Last but not least, your lips need some love *wink, wink* Every bride needs the perfect lip look on her wedding day, because we all know what happens at the alter. Not one bride is the same and neither should her lip color be. Jamie, owner of Bangs and Blush, came in to lend her expertise on what color you should choose. She says the lip color you pick solely depends on the your skin tone, but she says a nude pink serves almost everyone. Nude lips are the best way to pull your hair, makeup, and dress together. Jamie also says be mindful about your type of lip finish. Some women prefer to have gloss and shimmer, while others are wanting a matte and try texture.

These beauty experts have different trades, but one thing in common for certain. They all want to make you feel beautiful.