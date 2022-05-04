KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local Tony award winning producer Ashlee Latimer authors a children’s book that promotes body positivity and acceptance.

After an extensive career on Broadway, culminating in two Tony awards, producer Ashlee Latimer was inspired to author “Francis Discovers Possible” a children’s book that promotes love and acceptance for who you are. Having very little representation growing up can lead to feelings of isolation in children and Ashlee has taken it upon herself to show that we all comes in different shapes and sizes and that is what makes us special.

Yesterday evening, Ashlee held a book reading and signing at Union Ave Books, a local bookstore that takes great pride in supporting local authors and promoting their works. Although this event has passed Union Ave Books puts on free events throughout the year that allows the community to meet local authors.

For more information on Ashlee’s journey follow the Ashlee Latimer Instagram. For more information on the bookstore or their events visit the Union Ave Books website.