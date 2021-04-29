Local truck driver recognized for 3 million mile achievement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –XPO Logistics honored 230 drivers across the country for achieving “Million Miler Status” in 2020, one of those including local Knoxville driver: Ronald Boring.

Boring received his bragging rights after safely driving 3 million miles during his career as a truck driver, without a single accident. This accomplishment would normally take 30 years to complete, and Boring managed to accomplish it in 25 years.

Boring, along with his coworkers at XPO Logistics have played an essential role in moving critical supplies and food across the country amid the pandemic. These deliveries included expedited shipments of visors, N95 masks, gowns and other forms of personal protective equipment to hospitals, fire departments and assisted living facilities across the globe.

Boring said there’s no secret to his success, just a lot of attention on the road and knowing that his family is counting on him to make it home safely.