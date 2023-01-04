BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One local veteran gets to enjoy a night in the spotlight here in Knoxville. Johnny Titlow served in the US Army from 1975 to 2003 and now serves as the commander of VFW Post 5154.

The Colonel Aide de Camp award is the highest award that is available to be given by the Tennessee Governor for an individual’s outstanding achievement.

Titlow received the award back in the late 80’s and was very honored to accept the award again from former recipient and former state commander Lloyd Hansen. Hansen served in the Marine Corps and served overseas in Vietnam as well as Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Hansen received an honorable discharge in 1968.

For more information on the VFW Post 5154, you can visit their website.