KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – March is National Endometrioses Awareness Month, and we are ensuring that women do not feel alone nor ashamed when tackling this condition.

Endometriosis is a common condition many women experience, and has given a local woman the chance to share her story and help others do the same.

Alaina Davis, an integrative women’s coach, stopped in to share her story.

Davis was diagnosed with endometrioses after she had been struggling with hormonal imbalances and painful PMS symptoms. As doctors took a closer look, laparoscopically, they determined she had advanced Stage 4 endometrioses. Davis has undergone many surgeries. However, due to there not being a cure, she has had to manage and alleviate her condition the best she can.

Endometriosis is a condition that can cause other struggles, including infertility. Davis and her husband were unsuccessful when trying to start a family. However, they became successful when Davis carried her daughter to term back in 2017.

Davis offers one-on-one coaching for women, especially those living with endometrioses. Each woman presents signs and symptoms differently with this condition, and Davis ensures she handles all on a case-by case bases.

She also runs Your Health Forward, an online blog dedicated to helping women with holistic approaches to health and wellness. You can also hear her everyday with her podcast, streaming on Apple, Spotify, and more.

For more information on Alaina’s story and how you can get in touch with her, visit her website and Instagram page.