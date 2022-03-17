KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local game of Shark Tank left a local woman $10,000 richer.

Femeika Elliott, founder of Meik Meals, is taking her business to the next level.

On Sunday, March 6th, The Knoxville Entrepreneur Center hosted their 14th annual What’s The Big Idea competition at Scruffy City Hall. The competition is where local entrepreneurs and inventors vie for a chance at $10,000 towards their business.

Meik Meals operates as a food service that offers meal preparation for private dining and catering.

Within Meik Meals, Elliott offers a new program she if specializes in called The Lotus Program. This sector of her business operates as a food service primarily for postpartum mothers.

Her business is designed to be an experience for anyone in their health journey.

Elliott says Meik Meals is a multipurpose page that is not only just a space for vegans but a space for the community. They welcome everyone, and are here to make it as fun, interesting, and educational.

Now with an added $10,000, Elliott has big plans for The Lotus Program.

For more information on Femeika’s journey and how she can help you, visit her website.