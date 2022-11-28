KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been well underway in Qatar, and USA is gearing up for a game that can make or break it all.

The USA team is set to go up against Iran on Tuesday, November 29 at p.m. EST. This is the third game within the series that will determine if USA continues on in the World Cup. This game comes after USA ties with both Wales and England within this group round.

Many here in East Tennessee are continuing to follow team USA to the end. Soccer Taco off Northshore will be hosting a viewer party for all to come out and enjoy. Watching the World Cup at a Soccer Taco has become somewhat of a tradition to many who stop in. This particular watch party has been well attended and now they are creating a way to hold onto these memories forever.

Event organizer, Philip Gray, has created special t-shirts to support team USA. T-shirts will be available for purchase at the watch party.

“We love to celebrate the sport and is grows in the states as well as in Knoxville. It’s been a joy to be a part of. So what better place to watch then a place with Soccer in the name? On top of that, add great food and staff you get Soccer Taco, a match made in fútbol heaven. Over the years we have developed strong friendships with much of the Soccer Taco management and employees. It’s not only celebrating the sport and the country, it’s supporting a great small business, it’s a family,” exclaims Gray.

In 2014, over 500 people filled the downtown location of Soccer Taco to watch USA face off Ghana.

The once existing, Crown and Goose, had a large number of USA fans chanting and cheering throughout the games. The excitement even went viral and caught national attention. You can find a list of local viewing party spots here.