KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The TLC star and nationally recognized medium is coming to Knoxville for one night.

Teresa Caputo, also known as the Long Island Medium, will be stopping by the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are online.

Caputo channels her gift by allowing those to find closure with their loved ones who have passed. She has been featured on The Drew Barrymore Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Today Show, and more.

Teresa says there is not a bad seat in the house as she will immerse herself into the audience to perform readings that might come to her throughout the show. Fans will also have the opportunity to get one-on-one time with her and find comfort healing through her.

Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is an night that even skeptics have walked away from with their mind’s blown.

After 14 seasons on TLC’s hit show Long Island Medium, Teresa went on to star in There In Spirit on Discovery+. She now hosts a podcast called, Hey Spirit!, which gives her fans all over the world the opportunity to engage in this phenomena themselves.

For more information and to follow along with Teresa, visit her website and follow her on Instagram.