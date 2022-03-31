BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The longest resident at the Blount County Animal Center is Brownie, a sweet handsome boy in need of a furever home.

Brownie has been a resident at Blount County Animal Center for almost a year but that does not keep this sweet boy down. Taking every opportunity to visit with the team, Brownie loves affection and is perfectly content to lay pressed up beside you. Despite his circumstances Brownie is in perfect health and would be a great addition to most homes.

Brownie is a wonderful companion but there are a few things that you will need to know before adopting him so that he can find his furever home. Brownie is best suited for a home without children or other pets, he simply has a lot of love to give and needs the attention to feel safe. But if you are looking for a friend that will follow you on any adventure then it is time to schedule your visit to Blount County Animal Center to bring Brownie home.

For more information on volunteering, pets available for adoption, and business hours visit the Blount County Animal Center’s website.