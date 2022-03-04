KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new addition in your family?

Meet Brownie, the longest resident at the Blount County Animal Center. He has been looking for a home for 6 years and is anxiously waiting for that day to come.

Volunteers, Cathy and David Sostak, say Brownie will thrive in a good home with no dogs and small children.

The Blount county Animal Center are always looking for volunteers to keep their resident’s company. Whether fostering, taking walks, or cleaning around the shelter, your help can go a long way.

For more information and how you can get involved, visit their website.