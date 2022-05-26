KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and explore while benefitting a local organization.

On Saturday, June 18 LearningRX will be teaming up with Fun with Friends Helping Hands to bring a day of exploration, fun, and philanthropy to the Knoxville area.

They are teaming up for the Summer Solstice, also known as The Longest Day, to get people out and end the fight against Alzheimer’s.

100 percent will go towards the Alzheimer Association and create a fun day out for all ages.

LearningRX offers a space where anyone of any age can build thinking skills and train positive cognitive behavior.

Fun with Friends Helping Hands is a charity focused on serving the Knoxville Community and other charities within it.

For more information on the scavenger hunt, visit their website.