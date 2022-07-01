KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In the year 1919, the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago White Sox in the World Series, President Woodrow Wilson won the Nobel Peace Prize, and one living Knoxville man was born.

Delbert “D.R.” Gilbert grew up on a farm in middle Tennessee with his parents and 6 younger siblings before moving to Knoxville in the 1940’s. He has been married twice, is the father of two daughters, and has one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. He worked in Oak Ridge as a trade carpenter for 41 years.

Some of D.R.’s favorite things are being associated with Masonic Lodge, eating good food, tractors and antiques, and gardening. He said that the keys to living a long and happy life are to maintain a healthy diet, take care of yourself, and always keep moving.

We would like to wish a very happy birthday to Mr. D.R. Gilbert!