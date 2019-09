KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- It's time to rock into the weekend and one 80's cover band is helping us do just that! Meet 8Track5, a group of East Tennessee musicians serving up some great tunes. The group will be performing in Battle For the Cover Band title at the Tennessee Valley Fair this Saturday! They sat down with our Kelli Smith to talk about this journey and how 8Track5 came to be!