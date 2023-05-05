MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — As the city of Morristown kicks off their first annual festival, Lost Creek Band will help kick off the Arts & Bluegrass festival.

The band was formed back in the 70’s by two cousins, and since then, they have been able to travel across the world and provide music to many different audiences. Members of the band include Ed Stiner (guitar/vocals), Rick Fielden (mandolin/fiddle), Phil Clear (percussion/vocals), Rick Flynn (banjo/dobro) and Tim Carpenter (bass/vocals).

“We’re looking forward to being able to play in Morristown,” Carpenter, who is from Morristown said. “It’s just always a good crowd here.”

Since Carpenter has been a part of the band, they have created seven albums, four of which have one Album of the Year through the North America Country Music Association. They’ve also been able to play on two cruises.

“We’ve been able to play with all types of legends like Paul Williams, Doyle Lawson, Jim and Jessie McReynolds, The Osborne Brothers, Quicksilver, Kentucky Thunder and the list goes on and on,” Carpenter said.

Now they are excited to add this festival to their list.

“We play something for everybody. We’ll bring out some different things that people normally don’t hear on the Americana stage,” Carpenter said.

The festival will take place at the Morristown Farmers market from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.