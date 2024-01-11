KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Be transported to the tropics at Lost Lagoon Day Spa!

This Tropical Novelty themed Day Spa specializes in escapism and relaxation to break free from your every day stressors. With a complementary cocktail and pampering facials and body treatments, Lost Lagoon is located in the heart of Knoxville.

This year, they are booking private spa parties with curated themed cocktails and charcuterie boards for you and your friends to enjoy with treatments alongside sauna use for any event or occasion.



To learn more, just visit their website!