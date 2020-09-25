Love and chocolate has been the theme for this family for the past 25 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Since 1995, Brad Hamlett has been making his life just a little bit sweeter.

Twenty-five years ago, he opened the doors to Bradley’s and started selling hand-made chocolate. Along his chocolate-making journey, he met his wife, Joy, and the two have since been inseparable.

Over the years, the chocolate shop evolved into a gift store with inspirational home décor, gifts, accessories and of course, Brad’s sweet treats.

The Hamlett’s are celebrating a quarter of a century of love, chocolate and the “sweet life.” This duo has left a legacy of kindness and servanthood on their East Tennessee community and invite you to celebrate with them this weekend.

Stop into Bradley’s Friday, September 25 – Saturday, September 26 for exclusive 25th Anniversary items and giveaways.

