KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A world renowned play is coming to a local theatre.

Free Spirit Theatre is always packing the house with fans of popular theatrical productions. On August 18, 19, and 20 the Pulitzer Prize Drama nominee, “Love Letters”, written by A.R. Gurney, will be held at the Jubilee Banquet Hall.

Tickets are $20 online or at the door.

Jill Bergeron, artistic director, says she is always looking for talented actors in the area who are ready to join in their next production.

Auditions for their Fall Show will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3:00 PM and Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 PM.

For more information on how to be a part of Free Spirit Theatre and attend their latest plays, visit their website for more details.