KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As time continues to fly by and we are now in the month of December, there’s hardly any time, or enough money in our wallets, to consider gifts and decorations. DIYing might not be your thing, but when it doesn’t take a lot of effort and isn’t time consuming, these options from Julie Loven, known as the Effortless Girl, may be some to consider.

Candles are always pleasant during the holiday season so why not add a festive candle holders? Loven suggests yogurt jar candle holders. Recycle used food containers to wow as holiday décor. Loven said these also make great gifts. Each candle holder costs less than $1 and some would be free. To make the holder you’ll need a used glass yogurt jar or small canning jar, art paint, embellishments and glue.

Something to place next to the candle holder could be another effortless creation. Loven’s next idea are chunky yarn trees that you can make any color. All crafters will need are paper cones or heavy paper, chunky yarn and glue to create interesting holiday décor that Loven said will also make a great gift. Each tree costs between $3 and $5 depending on cone size.

For more DIY projects, visit the Effortless Girl’s website.