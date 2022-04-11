KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lox Salon celebrates with a watch & win giveaway.

Every day this week during Living East Tennessee from 3-4pm on WATE 6 on your side, we will announce a word-of-the-day. By visiting the WATE contest website and entering in the watch & win codeword you become eligible to win a free gift card to Lox Salon. On Monday the 18th a grand prize winner will be announced that will receive a free gift card from Lox Salon and a gift basket of luxurious beauty products.

For more information visit the WATE contest website.