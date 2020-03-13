Lucky green veggies to boost your health with Michelle Williams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–We’ve all been looking for ways to boost the immune system this year and just in time for St. Patty’s Day our friend Michelle Williams with Totality Living Well has some suggestions for us! Today Michelle is telling us the benefits of some lucky green veggies and shares her healthy oatmeal recipe! Enjoy!

Lucky Health Leprechaun Oats

by Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

1/2 cup Oats

1 – 1 1/2 c water (depending on your cooking instructions)

Dash of Himalayan pink salt

1/4 c almond milk

1/2 t vanilla extract

1 t matcha powder

1 T honey

1/4 c pistachio nuts, shelled

1/4 c kiwi (try slicing and cutting with a shamrock or clover cutter for fun)

Cookouts according to package directions with salt. Mix in ￼almond milk, vanilla extract, matcha, honey and nuts. Tip with kiwi and enjoy a little serving of lucky health in a bowl!