Breaking News
SEC suspends spring sports, Tennessee postpones Orange & White football game
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Lucky green veggies to boost your health with Michelle Williams

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–We’ve all been looking for ways to boost the immune system this year and just in time for St. Patty’s Day our friend Michelle Williams with Totality Living Well has some suggestions for us! Today Michelle is telling us the benefits of some lucky green veggies and shares her healthy oatmeal recipe! Enjoy!

Lucky Health Leprechaun Oats
by Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

1/2 cup Oats
1 – 1 1/2 c water (depending on your cooking instructions)
Dash of Himalayan pink salt
1/4 c almond milk
1/2 t vanilla extract
1 t matcha powder
1 T honey
1/4 c pistachio nuts, shelled
1/4 c kiwi (try slicing and cutting with a shamrock or clover cutter for fun)

Cookouts according to package directions with salt. Mix in ￼almond milk, vanilla extract, matcha, honey and nuts. Tip with kiwi and enjoy a little serving of lucky health in a bowl!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.