KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Practice good health and have fun, this weekend.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation is putting on their annual Lucky Kidney Run.

The run is one of the foundation’s largest fundraisers, and is put on to encourage many to support, advocate, and help treat kidney disease. Participants can choose many ways to get in on the fun including an In-Person/Live 6k Run, In-Person/Live 1 Mile Walk, Virtual 6k Run, or the Virtual 1 Mile Walk.

If you sign up for the virtual 6k or 1 mile run or walk, you can chosen your distance and enter your results online starting March 1. You have until 11:59pm on March 19th to enter your results.

This will be taking place at Knoxville’s annual Shamrock Fest, which is being held at the World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn.

The Shamrock Fest will offer live entertainment, children’s activities, food, and more.

Celebrate like the Irish and check out the many ways to get in on the Lucky Kidney Run, on the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation’s website.