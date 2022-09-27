KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Luckygirl Eleven is a specialist in leather and metal work and uses her skills to make a wide array of breath-taking jewelry and décor that is a perfect fit for autumn and Halloween.

From bracelets to necklaces to beautiful decor, Luckygirl Eleven specializes in unique story rich pieces that celebrate individuality. While only using the best quality materials, artist Susan also takes pride in knowing all of her materials are ethically sourced. With autumn having arrived in East Tennessee and Halloween right around the corner, it is the perfect time to explore the many offerings at Luckygirl Eleven. You can find her at most markets throughout East Tennessee or via her website.