NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the second year in a row, the Appalachian native takes home the biggest award of the night.

Luke Combs won “Entertainer of the Year” at last night’s 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

“I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs says during this acceptance speech.

The country singer earned that well-deserved title after releasing his third studio album, Growin’ Up in June. The album hit number 2 on the Billboard Country 200 and number 1 on the Billboard Top U.S. Country Albums.

Multiple songs on the album hit top charts since its release. He took his top charting songs from all three albums and has been touring the country since 2020. The “What You See Is What You Get” Tour is set to add more dates in 2022-2023.

He has collaborated and toured with big names in the country music industry such as Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, and Eric Church.

With a U.S. and Canadian tour, top charting singles, and big-name collaborations, Luke Combs is the true recipient of this award.