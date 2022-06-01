KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday June 1st from 4pm through 7pm, LuLu Liquor Cakes on Broadway in Knoxville will host their grand opening with giveaways, drinks, and of course delicious cakes.

From Pineapple Upside Down cake infused with rum to a Vanilla Bourbon cake that will tickle the taste-buds, LuLu Liquor Cakes has the variety to keep you coming back for more. But if you are not of age to enjoy their specialty liquor cakes, all of their flavors come in a non-alcoholic version.

Stop by June 1st from 4pm through 7pm for their grand opening celebration that will feature free tastings, raffle prizes from some great local companies, live music, as well as a plant truck and a drink truck that will be creating specialty drinks that will be enjoyable by the entire family.

For more information visit the LuLu Liquor Cakes website.